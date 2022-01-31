latest-news, Jane McGrath, Australia Day

The inaugural International 2km Surf Lifesaving Beach Run Challenge combined with the Jane McGrath Classic to help make a big start at Wanda beach on Australia Day. Over 120 runners competed across all the events,which were supported by Pure Blond who put up the prize money to the winners of the International Challenge with Crust Cronulla and Hydralyte. With ten countries represented, the International races were hard fought and very tactical. The best finish of the day was Mexico v Australia where in the final run to the line in the women's event Chloe Gentle from the Aussie Flying Kangaroos just outsprinted the Mexican Tequila Slammers' finest Carla Papac to the flags with the Russian Bears Rique Miroshnik in third. The men's race had more cunning with Wanda's five times Australian and current World Champion Ali Najem reading the race perfectly,sitting behind teammate Kai Hammond and putting pressure on local 2017 Australian champ Nathan Breen running for Ireland. Najem who has run on the sand his whole career took the lead at the 1500 mark and led Hammond home for another win. The Jane McGrath Classic started off the days events with around 60 runners taking their shoes off to run in the soft sand. It was a late decision to put the Jane McGrath run on with Covid opening back up, and it took strong runs from the young Kyle Mason and Sari McKee who took out the wins and made their way onto the perpetual trophy for the McGrath foundation.

