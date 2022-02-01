latest-news,

The ACU Cronulla Sharks Water Polo team unveiled its latest imports as the Australian Waterpolo League made its splash on the national calendar with a new revitalised format designed to provide quality water polo. The Sharks aggressively stepped up over the weekend with the men finishing third and the women fourth in the just completed KAP7 Cup - the top six from the KAP7 progress into the Championships rounds, so every game played was critical. Imports, Californian Mason McQuet and powerhouse Serbian Milos Maksimovic, joined Cronulla's female import Dani Jackovich in shoring up the Sharks competitive tilt at the 2022 titles. Water Polo Australia Performance GM, Charles Turner, said the new format was designed to give fans more quality water polo and help player development . AWL Advisory Committee Chair, Antony Green, said the new format was designed to position the Australian Waterpolo League as the highest level of competition in the country to help prepare players for international level competition. "Our Australian team coaches want national players ready for international tournaments which involve numerous games in a short window. The new format caters for all and will lead to some exciting high quality water polo." he said Mason McQuet's quest in Australia is to get more big game experience and play for the USA in the Olympics, like his father. He is studying for Med School and said he was attracted to Cronulla because lots of the coaches and described his time there as positive. Milos said his goals were focused around representing his country, the current Olympic gold medallists and the world number one team. Dani, from Illinois, is a Bio Mechanical Engineer and has travelled the world with water polo, focusing on growing her passion for the sport. She previously played in Hungry and Spain and is now becoming eligible to represent Australia. She wants to pursue a Paris 2024 dream with a country where she looks to call home after a life lived in a suitcase. Dani said the water polo community and social culture around the Cronulla club attracted her to the Sharks. "I'm looking forward to getting back into water polo," she said. "And I'm really excited to be surrounded by the family feel of the Cronulla club." After the second conference games where QLD, VIC and SA teams will compete, the top ranked teams will progress through to the "Championship", playing each other twice, across five rounds, with the top four sides qualifying in the Finals Series from April 8 to 10. Teams ranked 7-12 following the KAP7 Cup, will continue the season playing for the Southern Cross Cup.

