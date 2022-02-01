latest-news,

An increase of more than 25 per cent in residential land values in Sutherland Shire will mean higher land tax for property investors this year, but will not affect 2022-23 council rates. The NSW Valuer General, Dr David Parker, has published updated land values for the Sydney Coast South region, which includes Sutherland Shire, Georges River and Bayside council areas. The figures reflect the value of land only - not the houses or other structures on properties - as at July 1, 2021. The new land values will be used by Revenue for NSW to calculate 2022 land tax, but won't affect 2022-23 council rates in the shire. Council rates are updated every three years, and the next update in the shire is due in 2023 when land values released at this time next year will form the basis for changes. Dr Parker said residential land values for the region, which also includes Randwick, Waverley and Woollahra LGAs, experienced a very strong overall increase of 27.8 per cent, with variations across each local government area. "Private contract valuers with expertise in their local areas have prepared the 1 July 2021 land values on behalf of the Valuer General, to determine new land values across the region," he said. "The valuers consider a range of factors in determining land value, including the features of the land and its legally permitted use. "Valuer General NSW has quality assured the land values for fairness and consistency." A Residential Overview Report said there was a very strong increase in residential land values in the shire between July 2020 and July 2021. "This trend can be attributed to the ongoing demand for residential properties in the Sutherland local government area due to its desirable location, being close to coastal beaches, commercial centres, transport services to the Sydney CBD," the report said. "It has been further driven by low interest rates and limited supply." The report noted residential environmental land values located at Waterfall had a moderate increase. Residential environment land located in Barden Ridge and environment undeveloped land suitable for subdivision remained steady due to the location and limited development potential. Commercial land values in the shire increased by 13.8 per cent, while industrial land values rose 23.3 per cent, "driven by the reduced supply due to properties being rezoned for residential development as well as the overall strong demand for industrial properties in the Greater Sydney Metropolitan area".

