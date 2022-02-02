latest-news, Sydney property, House for sale, Kyle Bay, 18 Riverview Avenue, water views, Connell Point

Prestige Property Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Gazing out across the surrounding treetops to the waters of Kyle Bay, this impeccably presented family haven welcomes with a wonderful sense of style, space and sunlight. The free flowing layout is centred around an airy living and dining zone, with expanses of glass maximising natural light and picturesque outlooks. Banks of sliding doors connect to a sunlit terrace, perfect for entertaining, while a shady deck amid lush gardens provides a peaceful spot to unwind. Finished with 40mm stone benchtops, the quality island kitchen is appointed with all stainless appliances, including a dishwasher drawer and a Smeg five burner gas stove. The home's upper level is dedicated to four double-sized bedrooms, two with built-in robes. The relaxing master features a fully tiled rain shower ensuite and its own private balcony, offering an excellent vantage to enjoy bay views. There is also a comfortable open study area, as well as a versatile garden studio. Air-conditioning, ceiling fans and a gas fireplace ensure year-round comfort, while additional features include solid timber floorboards, plantation shutters, abundant storage and internal access to an automated dual garage. Blessed with an elevated setting in a premier pocket, the home is near a popular café, waterfront Donnelly Park and sought-after Connells Point Public School. It's only minutes from the public boat ramp at Moore Reserve, with nearby buses to the Hurstville CBD.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/11a0462f-c422-4943-9707-be1b93303f4e.jpg/r0_210_4134_2546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bay view family haven