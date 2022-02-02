Attention developers

latest-news, 3 Austral Street, Kogarah, Caruana Real estate, House for sale, sydney property, development opportunity

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 This neat family home is packed with potential; occupying a huge level block of approximately 890sqm with 18-metre frontage. The substantial two-storey home is ripe with possibility. The options available for maximising the land and taking full advantage of the location are virtually endless. A creative renovator will be inspired by the potential, while the family buyer may wish to start again and create a sumptuous executive oasis from the ground up. The comfortable north-facing home currently offers spacious formal lounge and dining rooms and a separate family living to the rear. There is a two-way kitchen with dishwasher, plentiful storage and meals area. Sliding-doors flow to a vast all-seasons alfresco entertaining zone which overlooks a beautifully private, leafy backyard - fully fenced for kids and pets. The sunlit master bedroom has an ensuite and wall-to-wall wardrobe and there is an original family bathroom with tub as well as a shower in the laundry. Other features include easy-care tiled living areas, carpeted bedrooms, high ceilings and a double garage with internal entry and separate side driveway with gate. Excellent scope exists for redevelopment (STCA) in a prime Kogarah lifestyle setting. It is within walking distance to Kogarah town centre, Rocky Point Road shops, Scarborough Park, dining, cafes, convenient transport links and hospital precinct while also having great access to schools and TAFE, childcare and Botany Bay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/dc3afa6f-d022-4f35-8dc7-49807f7c7469.jpg/r9_201_3865_2380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg