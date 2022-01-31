latest-news,

Amelia and Oliver remain the most popular baby names in NSW, while Matilda, Theodore and Levi have made their debut in the top 10. The list was compiled by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages from 90,059 births in 2021. "While Amelia and Oliver remain popular choices with parents, it's good to see Matilda waltzing up the charts, along with Theodore and Levi," Attorney-General Mark Speakman quipped. The top 10 girls' names were Amelia, Olivia, Charlotte, Isla, Ava, Mia, Grace, Chloe, Ella, Matilda. Most popular boys' names were Oliver, Noah, Jack, Henry, William, Leo, Lucas, Theodore, Levi, Thomas. Registration (free and online) must be done within 60 days. It establishes legal identity and is important for government services such as schooling and Medicare.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/9fbf44ee-df64-42ac-ac2f-fa1e094b502c.jpg/r0_395_1440_1209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg