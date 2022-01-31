  1. Home
Amelia and Oliver remain top of list of most popular names for babies in NSW

Illawong couple Jacqueline and Roberto Carrick chose Eden as the name of their new daughter, who was the first baby born in Sutherland Hospital this year.

Amelia and Oliver remain the most popular baby names in NSW, while Matilda, Theodore and Levi have made their debut in the top 10.

The list was compiled by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages from 90,059 births in 2021.

"While Amelia and Oliver remain popular choices with parents, it's good to see Matilda waltzing up the charts, along with Theodore and Levi," Attorney-General Mark Speakman quipped.

The top 10 girls' names were Amelia, Olivia, Charlotte, Isla, Ava, Mia, Grace, Chloe, Ella, Matilda.

Most popular boys' names were Oliver, Noah, Jack, Henry, William, Leo, Lucas, Theodore, Levi, Thomas.

Registration (free and online) must be done within 60 days. It establishes legal identity and is important for government services such as schooling and Medicare.