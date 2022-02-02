Perfectly positioned home

latest-news, sydney property, house for sale, Yowie Bay, Bay views, 236a Attunga Road, Matt Callaghan Property

House of the Week Bed 6 | Bath 2 | Car 4 This beautifully renovated, grand family residence offers incredible open plan living with great visibility of the pool and yard. Ideally located in the quiet, peaceful and extremely tightly held peninsular of Yowie Bay, positioned on a 818sqm (approx.) block and centrally located to Westfield Miranda, transport links, playgrounds and a reputable public school. Enjoying the bayside conveniences of Yowie Bay boat ramp and the local sailing club just a few doors down, you are perfectly positioned to access the waterways of the Port Hacking River. The stunning, crisp white, stone kitchen overlooks the pool and services the open plan living and dining spaces. The oversized interiors flow seamlessly to the covered alfresco with built in barbecue, ceiling fan and strip heaters, perfect for year-round entertaining. The sunny yard features a large, level lawn, sparkling inground pool with solar heating and a covered pergola, ideal for kids of all ages. With a rare offering of six, generous bedrooms on the upper level, the master featuring a modern ensuite and peaceful water views, this home has been built with a big family in mind yet offers versatility should you wish to repurpose these spaces. Offering ducted air-conditioning throughout, a double garage with internal access plus significant off-street parking for cars, trailer, boat or jetski, plus huge attic storage, this home is a must see for growing families.

