Union reminds staff of COVID-19 entitlements

The Health Services Union (HSU) has encouraged aged care workers to know their rights if they have caught COVID-19. The union was alerted that St George Aged Care management had refused sick leave applications for employees who had tested positive. Staff were told to take annual leave instead. The union issued a reminder to members that this was incorrect. "The HSU was in immediate contact with management to inform them of this error. They have agreed to reverse this decision and will pay staff their appropriate leave," the union stated. If a staff member does not have enough sick leave, or they are required to isolate but do not have COVID-19, they can access the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment. If they caught COVID-19 at work, they can also lodge a workers compensation claim as this is a work-related illness.

