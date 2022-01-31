latest-news,

Small businesses will be able to get financial support to buy rapid antigen tests (RATs) to help keep their workers safe and a new Small Business Support Program to assist businesses to help keep their workers employed. A new support package announced by the NSW Government will keep the doors of many businesses open, according to the state's peak business organisation, Business NSW. The NSW Government has announced the package in the wake of the Omicron surge, with businesses of turnover between $75,000 and $50 million set to benefit. The package, which commences from February 1 includes: "Business has been crying out for support because of the dramatic impacts that Omicron has had on their operations, especially in what many hoped would be their busiest time," said Business NSW Chief Executive Daniel Hunter. "The Government has done a great job in designing a package that will help a wide variety of business owners who've suffered a downturn in their operations through no fault of their own, and now what's important is that the money gets out the door and into the hands of those most in need," Mr Hunter said. "Our most recent Business Conditions Survey published earlier this month found 40 per cent of businesses had cashflow to last them for the next three months, so this relief will be widely embraced by the business community across NSW. "What's crucial now is that customers have the confidence to return to businesses and do their shopping in a safe manner. "Businesses are doing the right thing in ensuring their staff are healthy before commencing shifts - together the economy can roar back into life if we abide by the rules and return to our favourite businesses," Mr Hunter said. Formerly the NSW Business Chamber, Business NSW is the peak policy and advocacy body which has been representing businesses in NSW since 1826.

Support for small businesses to buy rapid antigen tests