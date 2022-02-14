latest-news, Simpson Cottage, Bundeena, NSW Tourism Awards, ara and Steve Larnach

Historic Simpson Cottage holiday retreat at Bundeena is a winner in this year's NSW Tourism Awards The three-bedroom sandstone block cottage, which was built with the help of convict labour in the 1860s, is tucked away in a corner of Royal National Park, with views over Deeban Spit towards Maianbar, Owners Tara and Steve Larnach were presented with a Judges' Tourism Star Award - a new category introduced this year to recognise exceptional innovation, resilience and customer service during the pandemic. Ms Larnach said it was very exciting to win the award when there were so many big tourism operations "and we are basically a one person show". "Steve is a mechanic with a business at Bondi and I am the secretary and holiday rental person," she said. The couple have owned the cottage for about 10 years after falling in love with it while staying there under the previous owners. "It's more custodianship than ownership," Ms Larnach said. "For me, it's a labour of love, and sharing it with other people is the best part. They come and fall in love with it too, and take away happy memories. "It's not a great business if you just measure things in dollars and cents, but I think there's a lot more to it than that. "You have to stay here to appreciate the feeling. The last guests wrote that they 'loved the peaceful energy, which you don't find very often'." Ms Larnach said everyone who worked at the cottage lived in Bundeena-Maianbar. The business is facing another hurdle at present, with a number of objections to a development application to construct a studio, semi-attached to the cottage. Ms Larnach said she would be discussing the objections with Sutherland Shire Council. The history of the cottage dates back to November 5, 1863 when George Simpson was granted 20 hectares of land (now Bonnie Vale) on the Hacking River. Although not the first to be given a grant, Simpson was the first to establish a permanent settlement there. He built "a stone house, dairy, stockyards and a pig sty", which he left to his son William on his death on March 17, 1866. That "stone house" is Simpson Cottage. Simpson later built a large attic roofed hotel nearby and was granted a liquor license in 1887. By the 1890's the hotel was a local landmark and a very popular destination with honeymooners and families. The first school in Sutherland Shire was held in a room of the hotel. The hotel burnt down on July 29, 1955. The hotel site was purchased by the National Park Trust in 1947 and is now a National Parks Rangers hut.

