Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris : Georges River Council's Ongoing Support for Local Business

I was extremely pleased to see so many organisations being acknowledged by the St George Local Business Awards last week for their success in serving the community in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To all entrants and finalists, I warmly congratulate you, because your commitment and accomplishments in business excellence can guide and inspire many others and serve as models for those who follow. The pandemic has meant that businesses have had to constantly adapt to changing circumstances, often in very short periods of time. These changes have impacted our whole community, including our business community. By now, it is clear that our residents prefer to stay and shop local, and the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of a strong local economy to support our community. The St George Local Business Awards and our business groups have an important role to play in building exactly what is needed for our local economic precincts to be vibrant and sustainable. There are around 16,000 businesses in Georges River and these businesses reflect the diverse background of the Georges River area and play a critical part in the growth of the community. To assist local small businesses, Council introduced a $47 million Economic and Social Recovery Plan last year. The Plan is being rolled out in three phases. Phase two, Revival saw more than $543,000 in grants provided to local businesses, our creative industries and community groups. Council is continuing to work through the Plan to support our community in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a business owner myself, I know the challenges that we have faced during the past year. I am also constantly amazed by the courage and creativity of our businesses and how they prioritise innovation to adapt and succeed. Congratulations to our local business community for showing, that despite the great challenges of the past year, our local economy remains strong.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris : Georges River Council's Ongoing Support for Local Business