$19.5 million Wolli Creek highrise plan to include 50 per cent community housing

A proposed $19.5 million, eight-storey Wolli Creek development would include 50 per cent affordable housing to be run by a registered community housing provider. The proposal is for 54 dwellings at 127 Princes Highway that is currently the site of a disused warehouse. It would include 14 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, nine three-bedroom units and a four-bedroom unit, two levels of basement parking with 52 spaces, 284-sqm of commercial space, and roof-top communal open space. The area is zoned B4 Mixed Use and undergoing transition from industrial to residential. The 1,618 square-metre site is located on the corner of Princes Highway and Argyle Street, 200-metres from Arncliffe station "The most significant social contribution of the development will be the provision of affordable housing," according to the development application's Statement of Environmental Effects. "50 per cent of the Gross Floor Area of the building will be made available as affordable housing via a registered community housing provider for 15 years. "It is intended that an agreement with a housing provider will be finalised prior to the issue of a Construction Certificate. A condition of consent reinforcing this requirement is recommended to be imposed," the SEE stated. "The proposal will have a positive social impact improving the quality of housing stock in the locality, including affordable housing, providing a development that is in keeping with the desired future character of the area."

