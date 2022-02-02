latest-news, Rockdale Wetlands, World wetlands Day, Ron Raynor, Rockdale Wetlands Preservation Society, Brighton-Le-Sands, island

Before European settlement, Brighton-Le-Sands was essentially an island, with a bay on one side and wetlands on the other. Over the years, most of the wetlands were filled in for playing fields and parks. The importance of conserving the remnants, now known as Rockdale Wetlands, is being stressed as World Wetlands Day is marked today (Wednesday February 2). Stretching from Cooks River to Georges River, they include Scarborough Park (Patmore Swamps), and the Eve Street and Landing Lights reserves at Arncliffe. Chairman of the Rockdale Wetlands Preservation Society, Ron Raynor, said it was very fortunate for residents some wetlands had been saved. "Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs," he said. "You can think of them as 'biological supermarkets'. "Our local wetlands are important nurseries for recreational and commercial fish species. They improve water quality and provide habitat not just for fish, but also other wildlife, including some threatened and endangered species and they're an opportunity for quiet enjoyment of nature and an educational resource for our schools." Mr Raynor said the Sharp-tailed and Curlew sandpipers from the Northern Hemisphere that visited the Landing Lights Wetland every year travelled an amazing 10,000 km to escape the northern winter. "The Curlew Sandpiper is officially regarded as 'near threatened' and the Sharp-tailed Sandpiper's Australian habitat is under pressure from urban coastal developments, so every bit of wetland habitat we can conserve is important for the preservation of these heroic little migratory birds," he said. Mr Raynor said for the last 30 years, Bayside Council and Rockdale Council, have had plans and policies regarding wetlands. "This is good, but consistent application could be improved," he said. "With a federal election set for early this year and a state election in 2023, it would be great if Bayside Council could campaign for funding from either government for further wetland restoration works in the Rockdale Wetland Corridor and other important wetlands around Botany Bay as well as enhanced legal protections." World Wetlands Day is celebrated internationally each year on February 2, which marks the International Convention on the Wise Use of Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention. The document was signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 with the aim to raise public awareness of the values and benefits of wetlands, and to promote conservation. This year's theme is "Wetlands Action for People and Nature". Mr Raynor said, "It's an appeal to invest financial, human and political capital to save the world's wetlands from disappearing and to restore those we have degraded and an opportunity to reflect of the importance of the precious remaining wetlands in the Rockdale Wetland Corridor".

