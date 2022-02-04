Families embrace back to school learning

community,

It has been an anxious couple of years of families feeling the pandemic school pinch. But some households have taken to the challenge with ease. Although extended periods of home-schooling was tough, one Cronulla family saw positive developments that went beyond the academic. A new national survey of 1000 Australian families conducted in December 2021, revealed most parents were concerned about having to play 'catch up' at school, after closures forced by COVID-19. Research from Empirica Research on behalf of the Origin Energy Foundation, which focuses on education, showed that 80 per cent of parents feared for a drop in children's progress. Furthermore, 65 per cent believed students would need significant 'catching up time' to ensure they did not fall behind in education standards. Although Cronulla mother-of-two, Dorota Winiewska, said she was happy her children could return to face-to-face learning, being confined to their four walls was not all bad. She was in charge of 'teaching' for six months while her husband had to return to Poland. The family migrated to Sydney four years ago. "I was home-schooling on my own but we became closer because we had more time together," she said. "They made such big progress with technology at home doing online learning and it helped them become more independent. Because they actually had more work than usual, it made them more confident and resilient." Mrs Winiewska was not worried about the risk of her children having to work harder to make up for missed class time. "I think students will naturally come back to the level their were at," she said. "But having that social contact again with friends, who they missed, is important. "One of the reasons we travelled abroad was for our children to learn English. Being immersed in the language again where they can build relationships with their teachers is good."

