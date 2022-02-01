Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Schools are back in business

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Every year at about this time, I enjoy flicking through photos of kids returning to school - or even attending for the first time ever - posted to social media by their chuffed mums and dads. You can see how much the students have grown at each of these milestones. All this has a poignancy this year. In the last two years, students have made it through various iterations of at-home and classroom learning, dictated by the requirements of keeping safe from COVID-19. That's taken resilience and patience. School is generally the best place for students to learn and for their social well-being and mental health. Many measures are in place to minimise the risk of COVID-19 at schools. I'm pleased that the NSW Government has been able to provide school students and teachers with two free rapid antigen tests per week for the first four weeks of school. 8.6 million RAT kits have now been provided to schools for the first two weeks of term. Victoria is the only other state doing something similar. Other COVID-safe measures including physical distancing, ventilation, mask wearing and cohorting. School year groups will be separated as much as possible, with staggered start, break and finishing times and designated playground areas, tuckshop lines, toilets and classrooms. Vaccinations remain one of our strongest defences against COVID-19 in our schools. All staff having received at least two doses. More than 80% of 12-15-year-olds have had their first dose, and more than 78% are double-dosed. More than 39% of 5-11-year-olds have had their first dose. We need to get these rates up. I strongly encourage parents to get their children - and themselves - vaccinated. Before the morning bell and as the school day ends, many students and their parents rely on Before and After School Care (BASC). Economic uncertainties have made meeting the gap fee component difficult for many parents. The NSW Government is providing $155 million worth of $500 vouchers to enable parents to meet this gap payment for around 60 sessions. As the pandemic continues, the NSW Government will continue to focus on supporting the community and keeping us safe. I wish all students a happy, safe and successful learning year.

