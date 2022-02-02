latest-news,

Police are urging motorists to slow down across NSW roads as schools return, after a number of drivers were charged with speeding offences during an 11-day high-visibility policing operation. Operation Australia Day 2022 started at 1am on Friday 21 January 2022 and ended at 11.59pm last night (Tuesday 1 February 2022). Police were deployed across both metropolitan and regional areas in NSW, focusing on road safety over Australia Day and during the remainder of the school holidays. Police will continue to have a high-visibility presence across the state to keep the community safe as schools return.

Drivers urged to slow down as school returns