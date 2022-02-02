latest-news, Grind Espresso, Richard Calabro, Caringbah, shipping container, Coles

A new Grind Espresso bar will operate from a converted shipping container opposite Caringbah train station if approval is given by Sutherland Shire Council. The container would be placed in a rear corner of a 32-space privately owned car park behind the former Westpac bank branch on Kingsway. A new restaurant called Mavericks is proposed for the front of the building, with planning approval awaited, and the F45 gym operates at the back. A COVID test clinic is alongside, on the path from Coles to the station. A Grind Espresso franchise operated previously a short distance away from a shop next to Coles, but closed late last year ahead of the impending development of that site. A development application (DA) for the new Grind project said a shipping container would act as a kiosk providing food and drinks for seated and take-away customers from 5.30am - 7pm, Monday to Sunday inclusive. "The kiosk will serve customers from a window located on the east facing side of the structure within the car park," the DA said. "An area of the car park will be provided with line marking and bollards to ensure a safe environment for customers. "Although the majority of business will be take-away service, there will be an informal seating area capable of accommodating several tables and chairs. "The premises will serve hot and cold drinks (coffee, tea, cold beverages, hot beverages) as well as pre-prepared food (various breads, bagels, croissants, cakes, pastries and associated grab and go food offerings). "There will be no frying cooking within the premises. "Deliveries will be limited to small quantities (both food and packaging products) and managed within the site during trading hours. "Utility services (electricity, water and sewer) will be connected to the structure via a connection from within the existing site." The DA said the container would occupy three car spaces adjacent to the site's western boundary. The proposed restaurant is allocated 11 spaces and the gym 9. The DA said the proposed development would "provide a positive contribution to the security and safety of the local area through the operation of a thriving cafe business". "Surveillance into and from the site will be in the form of natural surveillance with staff and customer activity as well as surveillance using fixed CCTV," the DA said. "Lighting will be installed to minimise the occurrence of anti-social behaviour and graffiti. "Access into the site will be available to the general public and staff with the area surrounding the kiosk being kept maintained and well presented, a form of territorial reinforcement." Richard Calabro opened the first Grind outlet in 2002 in a hole-in-the-wall beneath Rydges Cronulla, and this bar has moved three times, most recently to Surf Street. There are also Grind bars in the industrial area at Taren Point and Engadine, as well as a pop-up in the old kiosk of North Cronulla surf club, which will soon be demolished.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/871773ad-f4c5-49c0-a561-d0f03afff7d5.jpg/r1_61_624_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg