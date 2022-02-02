Sydney Water clean up after wastewater spill into Bardwell Creek

latest-news,

Sydney Water is working to clean up following a wastewater spill at Bexley Road, Bardwell Creek this week. Booms were installed in the creek just beyond the Bexley Road bridge. "Our technicians have secured the site and are working to clean the impacted area and water quality experts have taken samples from the waterway," a Sydney Water spokesperson said. "The team will continue to clean the area until normal conditions are restored and will investigate the cause of the overflow. "Sydney Water apologises for any inconvenience to its customers while the clean-up is carried out." This was about the third time in a year that Sydney Water has responded to a spill in the creek.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/63992d39-9744-41c2-bb93-890350884b5b.jpg/r167_933_1390_1624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg