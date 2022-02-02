latest-news,

The former Westpac Bank branch at Ramsgate is to become a veterinary hospital. The plan was revealed in a development application lodged with Georges River Council late last month. It calls for the former bank building at 231 Rocky Point Road to be fitted out as a veterinary hospital with office and commercial space at a cost of $150,000. Further details including hours of operation are yet to be published on the council website. The 589 square-metre site is located one block from the intersection of Rocky Point Road and Ramsgate Road.

