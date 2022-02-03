latest-news, sydney dogs & cats home

Dedicated community fundraiser Vaughn Arambatzis has clocked up an impressive feat. The Connells Point student, 13, has raised funds for Sydney Dogs & Cats Home in the past two years through the Return & Earn recycling scheme. For his dedicated volunteer work, he recently won the Keep Australia Beautiful Young Legend Award. Vaughn collected $2500 for the animal shelter. He encouraged his family, friends, the community and businesses to help spread the word. He collected bottles, donated bins and helped take containers to Reverse Vending Machines. He recycled 15,000 containers. Even COVID-19 lockdowns did not stop Vaughn from completing his mission. While Return & Earn Vending Machines and depots remained closed, he extended his collection deadline, accumulating bottles and cans in his front yard. He smashed his original goal of $1000. "It means a lot because it's a big award. It gives Sydney Dogs & Cats Home recognition and that might encourage people to donate more money. I hope it also encourages more people to use Return and Earn and to recycle," he said.

Keep Australia Beautiful Young Legend Award for recycling scheme that raised funds for Sydney Dogs & Cats Home Eva Kolimar