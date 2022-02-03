latest-news, tafe nsw, ramsgate rsl

Indigenous students who want to pursue education in cultural arts have been encouraged to apply for scholarships. TAFE NSW and Ramsgate RSL have teamed up to offer five scholarships to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants. First National Scholarships are valued art $1000 each and will be offered for applicants who wish to pursue the Certificate IIII or IV Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts or Certificate IV Photography and Digital Imaging at TAFE NSW Eora. Ramsgate RSL Commercial Manager Nicole Heinrich said the new scholarship program presented an exciting opportunity for Indigenous students to get a head start in their studies. "Ramsgate RSL Board and management are proud to have teamed up with TAFE NSW Eora to offer an educational scholarship for the community," she said. "We understand the importance of education and know this scholarship program will help aspiring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students get a head start in their careers." Qualifications equip students with the hands-on practical skills that they need to preserve and make meaning of important history through drawing, print making, painting, photography and sculpture, while focusing on understanding their cultural identity. TAFE NSW Creative and Design Ideation Head of Skills Team Richard Cass said the partnership would make it easier for aspiring cultural artists to pursue formal study. "[It will] support them to begin to tell their story through art, preserving history and helping them regain their sense of belonging," he said. "Aboriginal cultural art is booming and there is a high level of interest both nationally and internationally for commissioned works and exhibition pieces in galleries. "Students may also find that the hands-on practical skills and knowledge that they learn through the course could lead to work in galleries, museums and jobs as cultural educators and tour guides." Details online or call 131 601.

