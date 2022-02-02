latest-news, Sutherland Shire Environment Centre, Ricki Coughlan, bird tours, Sutherland Shire

Migratory shorebirds, which visit areas along the Kurnell Peninsula, will be the focus of the first of six tours of Sutherland Shire birdlife to be held this year. Sutherland Shire Environment Centre announced the series, which will be led by one of its members, Ricki Coughlan, a respected local bird expert and educator. The first tour, on Friday, February 18, will focus on migratory shorebirds around Quibray Bay and Boat Harbour. Bookings are essential and numbers are limited. Other locations which will be visited in later tours are in Royal National Park, Heathcote National Park and Greenhills Reserve. Environment Centre spokeswoman Sally Knight said the tours had been designed around seasonal changes, with locations chosen that highlight and capture the diverse changes in landscapes across the year. "The Song and Dance tour in early June will celebrate the Lyrebird breeding season in the Royal National Park, while the Birds and Bees tour in mid-September will explore the birds that frequent our coastal heath during the Spring flowering season," she said. "The October tour, a Festival of the Fairy-wren, will focus on the dune ecology of Greenhills Reserve." Ms Knight said the Environment Centre organised the series after some members went on a tour with Ms Coughlan last year. "Ricki is very knowledgeable and a great storyteller," Ms Knight said. "She has a deep understanding of the diverse range of ecosystems that exist across the shire, from coastal scrub and sand dunes, to native heath, woodlands, and rainforest. "We have beautiful birds in the shire, some increasingly rare. We thought it would be terrific if people who don't normally go on bird watching tours, and find the cost prohibitive could have an opportunity to check out the amazing creatures that fly through our own backyards in more detail." Ms Coughlan, who has studied shorebirds in the shire for many years, and said she has witnessed a steady decline in their numbers at Boat Harbour Aquatic Reserve. "It's a beautiful area, but many people don't notice these birds, or recognise their diminishing number over generations," she said. "There are also species at Boat Harbour that are no longer seen across the wider Sydney region". Ms Coughlan said the journeys taken by migratory shorebirds from one end of the earth to the other and back every year was "one of nature's greatest stories". Environment Centre chair Tassia Kolesnikow said, "We're thrilled to have Ricki hosting these tours. For us, it is also a reminder of the importance of protecting these fragile ecosystems." Bookings for the Invisible Connections Boat Harbour and Quibray Bay tour, February 18: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/invisible-connections-tour-shorebirds-of-boat-harbour-with-ricki-coughlan-tickets-246835711257 Further information: ssec.org.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/34a856c7-6927-43bc-9376-fd8c9a59b9cd.jpg/r10_193_4123_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg