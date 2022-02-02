Change of plans as proposed boarding house to become apartments

latest-news,

There has been a change of plans for an approved 55-room boarding house in Ramsgate shopping strip which will now become a residential block of apartments. The owners of the property at 238-242 Rocky Point Road have dropped their plans for the boarding house, reverting back to the original development application for 18 residential apartments. In February 2018, an application for a $6.3 million five-storey mixed development with three commercial tenancies and 18 apartments was approved for the site. In June 2018, a modification was lodged to build a five-storey boarding house with 70 rooms. This plan was later reduced to 55 rooms. The boarding house was approved by the Bayside Local Planning Panel in December 2020 despite a number of objections. At the time, the council's Social Impact Statement for the DA found said that the proposed boarding house would contribute to the housing diversity and social and economic activity in the Ramsgate Area. The report said the boarding house was expected to deliver a long-term positive impact particularly with housing affordability in the area. There were 29 submissions objecting to the proposed boarding house including its impact on amenity, that it was out of character with the existing neighbourhood and would impact on property prices. But the Bayside Local Planning Panel unanimously approved the boarding house saying it would provide a choice for housing in the area and particularly for essential workers. Last month, the developer lodged an application with Bayside Council requesting modifications to the plans for the first development application for 18 apartments on the site. This application is active for a period of five years from its approval in 2018. The modifications are substantially the same development and do not result in significant change to building's built form, scale or character of the development as originally approved, the Statement of Environmental Effects, accompanying the latest application. The modification will be considered by the Bayside Local Planning Panel.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/ee00467a-83d9-49a3-9072-3d17598a66bf.png/r26_12_591_331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg