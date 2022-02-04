community, starlight children's foundation super swim

Sam Fricker of Cronulla is using his title as an ambassador for Starlight Children's Foundation for a good cause. The athlete will compete in the foundation's Super Swim campaign, which aims to raise three million dollars during February for sick children in hospital. Fricker, an Olympic diver who is also known for his viral diving videos on TikTok, is ready to get his Speedos on. "I think it's great to get active for a good cause like the Starlight Super Swim, he said. "To help support sick kids when they are facing serious illness is incredible to do as a community. I have just become a proud Super Swim Ambassador and look forward to ensuring Starlight's programs are delivered to these awesome kids." The Super Swim challenge is open to all ages, fitness levels and can take place anywhere. Participants can sign-up as an individual, participate in a team or join through a swim school. It is also supported by former professional athletes and campaign ambassadors Mick Fanning, Brooke Hanson, Libby Trickett and Kieren Perkins. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ed8cb154-70ad-4769-b420-92ff05f5eda7.JPG/r0_73_3743_2188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg