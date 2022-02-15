latest-news, Cronulla chamber of commerce, centenary, business revival, Anna's Shop Around Corner, Cronulla Surfing Academy, Grind

Business has roared back to life at Cronulla after the ravages of the pandemic turned the CBD into a virtual ghost town for extensive periods. While there have been some casualties, more than a dozen new businesses have opened or are about to open, and there are few empty shops. The positive vibe coincides with the the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce's centenary. The chamber has launched its big year with a Local Hero competition, in which shoppers and cafe and restaurant patrons are being called on to nominate businesses which are supporting the local community causes. Email: info@cronullachamber.com.au Quest, Sealevel and Hoyts are donating prizes. Early nominations include Anna's Shop Around the Corner, Grind and Cronulla Surfing Academy. Anna's, a quaint coffee shop-book store on the edge of Monro Park, strongly supported a Christmas food drive by the over 50s social group, Wandering Women, to assist Rev George Capsis's homeless shelters. Proprietor Anna Loder was not surprised by the response of her customers. "We have the best community in Cronulla," she said. "There is no one demographic that ties us all together - we are just nice people.". Ms Loder opened her shop in 2008, but will have to relocate in the not too distant future following the approval in December 2021 of a new development on the block. "We would love to stay in the area," Ms Loder said. Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic said Cronulla had "a vibrant feeling". "Most of the shops are leased and people are keen to get out after the lockdowns," he said. The chamber's meeting in December 2021 received a report that "plenty of exciting things are happening with Cronulla retail". Brad Lord, of Ray White Commercial, Sydney South, said here had been "a significant uplift in inquiries for retail premises in Cronulla". "We had nearly 30 inquiries for a small shop in Cronulla Street, which is 60 square metres and set up for a food and drink take away premises," he said. "The most encouraging thing I am seeing is the quality fit-outs by the new and existing retailers. "We have leased shops to tenants who have spent over $150,000 on refitting old and tired shopfronts. "We have seen the Academy brand open up recently, being the first of what I believe to be many national brands opening in Cronulla. "Overall there has been a shift in the tenant mix, which has unfortunately reduced fashion but seen an increase in professional services and hospitality."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/8f5ac221-1f8b-4645-8371-e7cfb283dacb.JPG/r2_492_4814_3211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg