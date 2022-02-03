Curtain up on Arts Theatre Cronulla's 2022 season

latest-news,

The Arts Theatre Cronulla returns next week with its first production of 2022, Life Without Me by Daniel Keene opening on February 11. Described as a funny and honest story that questions life itself, the play is set in a two-star hotel that hosts a mix of drifters in search of happiness. It's a welcome return for the Arts Theatre Cronulla team who had to suspend their 2021 season due to COVID restrictions. "We were only able to stage the first two plays for 2021 before the new surge of cases once again resulted in the statewide lockdown that commenced in September, shuttering our theatre for a second time," Arts Theatre Cronulla publicity officer Michele Potter said. "The final two plays meant to run in 2020 then 2021 are now scheduled for this year. Life Without Me opens on 11 February, its stage setting having been mothballed since September, with The Book of Everything filling the third slot for 2022. "The lockdowns also affects a number of other activities in our calendar, apart from our main plays that run for six weeks each, with performances on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday matinees. "These are our weekly Adult and Youth Drama Classes; Crash Test drama, which has four rounds per year with the winners gaining automatic entry into the Sydney Short+Sweet festival; and our Bareboards program, which is a subgroup of the theatre, staging short, innovative plays that provide additional opportunities for writers, directors and actors who are unable to participate in our main productions. "The committee and all our volunteers (Front of House, Box Office and Tech crews) have been disappointed that we were unable to welcome audiences during the lockdowns," Michele said. "However, we were able to stay positive and optimistic, holding our monthly management meetings via Zoom, and keeping our COVID-safe plans up to date. "For 2022 until restrictions change, audiences will need to QR code in, and wear masks, but we are able to fill the theatre, with no restrictions on audience numbers under the current guidelines. "We all missed the hustle and bustle around the theatre, and being part of an inclusive community where everyone is welcomed, so we are glad to be back doing what we love, breathing life into our wonderful theatre." The theatre's 2022 program is: Life Without Me by Daniel Keene (February 11 to March 19). Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott, May 6 to June11. The Book of Everything by Rchard Tullock, July 29 to September 3. Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott, October 21 to November 26. For details go to: www.artstheatrecronulla.com.au

