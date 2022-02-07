community, hurstville public school, ahmed daaboul, georges river council

While most kids were focusing on trying to get through their schooling during a challenging time, one school boy was thinking about how he could make a difference to others. For his exceptional efforts in giving up his time to support those in need, Ahmed Daaboul won Georges River Council's Young Citizen of the Year in 2022. The award recognised outstanding service to the community by a young person aged between 12-25 years old. In 2020, Ahmed presented the idea of a food drive to the well-being team at Hurstville Public School. He noticed the financial struggles families were going through during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he encouraged pupils to donate non-perishable items of need. The end product was quite a success, with 100 hampers of food and other essential products being donated. Ahmed's generous project created a chain reaction for other pupils to engage with charitable causes, and inspired them to launch other ideas about how to support their community. Hurstville Public School continues to donate non-perishable items towards the food program, which has led to the establishment of a food hub at the school. The school and 3Bridges Community named the food program 'Ahmed Daaboul Annual Food Drive'. "I just did what I thought was needed during the pandemic," the former year 6 pupil said. "I am happy that my idea was able to help local people in need in our community. "I am so thankful for this award."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e098ab47-0401-4474-aa69-7e48111e8940.jpg/r0_81_2048_1238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg