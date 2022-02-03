Celebrating success at the 2022 St George Local Business Awards

community,

The 2022 St George Local Business Awards provided the chance for the St George community to recognise the many local businesses whose outstanding service makes a difference to our daily lives. The awards were presented at the Conca D'oro at Riverwood on February 1 by Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris. "The pandemic has meant that businesses have had to constantly adapt to changing circumstances, often in very short periods of time," Councillor Katris said. "These changes have impacted our whole community, including our business community. "By now, it is clear that our residents prefer to stay and shop local, and the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of a strong local economy to support our community. "The St George Local Business Awards and our business groups have an important role to play in building exactly what is needed for our local economic precincts to be vibrant and sustainable." Business of the Year was Waratah Private Hospital at Hurstville with the award accepted by General Manager Jason Penberthy. Waratah Private Hospital also won the Health Improvement Services Award. The Business Person of the Year Award was one by Nancy Kozarovski of Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centre. The Specialised Business of the Year Award was won by The Kyle Bay on Georges River. The Restaurant Fine Dining Award was one by Lugarno Seafood Restaurant and the Restaurant Family award was won by the Nara Lounge. The Real Estate Agency award was won by Raine and Horne Sans Souci. Fitness Services Award was won by Platinum Training Academy and the Poultry/Meat/Fish award won by Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery at Oatley. The full list of winners: Automotive Services - JDC Automotive Lugarno Bakery/Cake Business - The Good Filo Beauty Services - Work It! With Kathy G Cafe - Meeting Morgan Community Services- Ability to Achieve Dance Studio - All Starz Performing Arts Studio Delicatessen/Gourmet Food - Kogarah Town Centre Deli Early Childhood Centre - The Grove Academy - Bexley Education Service - Upcoach Fashion - High St. Hire Fast Food/Takeaway - Gyradiko Bexley Fitness Services - Platinum Training Academy Florist - La Mia Rosa Hairdresser - Hairem Hairdressing Health Improvement Services - Waratah Private Hospital Most Inclusive Employer - Empire Brush Works New Business - CheekyGlo Pet Care - Boundary Road Veterinary Hospital Pharmacy - Galluzzo's Chemist - Riverwood Plaza Physiotherapy - Sans Souci Physiotherapy Centre Poultry/ Fish/ Meat - Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery - Oatley Professional Services - Bluetongue International Real Estate Agency - Raine & Horne Sans Souci Restaurant - Family - Nara Lounge Restaurant - Fine Dining - Lugarno Seafood Restaurant Service and Trade - Sunflow Solar Sole Operator - Higher Purpose Accounting Specialised Business - The Kyle Bay on Georges River Specialised Retail Business - Emoda Couture Business Person of the Year -Nancy Kozarovski, Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centres Youth Award -Ediselva Disi Sirri, Dr Tony Taulant Bushati Business of the Year - Waratah Private Hospital

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bf431e16-a87c-42ff-8d42-4961784382f9.png/r45_15_794_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg