  1. Home
  2. Community

Celebrating success at the 2022 St George Local Business Awards

Community
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris presents the Business of the Year award to Waratah Private Hospital.
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris presents the Business of the Year award to Waratah Private Hospital.

The 2022 St George Local Business Awards provided the chance for the St George community to recognise the many local businesses whose outstanding service makes a difference to our daily lives.

The awards were presented at the Conca D'oro at Riverwood on February 1 by Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris.

"The pandemic has meant that businesses have had to constantly adapt to changing circumstances, often in very short periods of time," Councillor Katris said.

"These changes have impacted our whole community, including our business community.

"By now, it is clear that our residents prefer to stay and shop local, and the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of a strong local economy to support our community.

"The St George Local Business Awards and our business groups have an important role to play in building exactly what is needed for our local economic precincts to be vibrant and sustainable."

Business of the Year was Waratah Private Hospital at Hurstville with the award accepted by General Manager Jason Penberthy.

Waratah Private Hospital also won the Health Improvement Services Award.

The Business Person of the Year Award was one by Nancy Kozarovski of Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centre.

The Specialised Business of the Year Award was won by The Kyle Bay on Georges River.

The Restaurant Fine Dining Award was one by Lugarno Seafood Restaurant and the Restaurant Family award was won by the Nara Lounge.

The Real Estate Agency award was won by Raine and Horne Sans Souci.

Fitness Services Award was won by Platinum Training Academy and the Poultry/Meat/Fish award won by Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery at Oatley.

The full list of winners:

Automotive Services - JDC Automotive Lugarno

Bakery/Cake Business - The Good Filo

Beauty Services - Work It! With Kathy G

Cafe - Meeting Morgan

Community Services- Ability to Achieve

Dance Studio - All Starz Performing Arts Studio

Delicatessen/Gourmet Food - Kogarah Town Centre Deli

Early Childhood Centre - The Grove Academy - Bexley

Education Service - Upcoach

Fashion - High St. Hire

Fast Food/Takeaway - Gyradiko Bexley

Fitness Services - Platinum Training Academy

Florist - La Mia Rosa

Hairdresser - Hairem Hairdressing

Health Improvement Services - Waratah Private Hospital

Most Inclusive Employer - Empire Brush Works

New Business - CheekyGlo

Pet Care - Boundary Road Veterinary Hospital

Pharmacy - Galluzzo's Chemist - Riverwood Plaza

Physiotherapy - Sans Souci Physiotherapy Centre

Poultry/ Fish/ Meat - Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery - Oatley

Professional Services - Bluetongue International

Real Estate Agency - Raine & Horne Sans Souci

Restaurant - Family - Nara Lounge

Restaurant - Fine Dining - Lugarno Seafood Restaurant

Service and Trade - Sunflow Solar

Sole Operator - Higher Purpose Accounting

Specialised Business - The Kyle Bay on Georges River

Specialised Retail Business - Emoda Couture

Business Person of the Year -Nancy Kozarovski, Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centres

Youth Award -Ediselva Disi Sirri, Dr Tony Taulant Bushati

Business of the Year - Waratah Private Hospital