Weekly Wrap: We're still standing

Hello readers, This week I dip my hat to the hard working businesses that, over the past few years, have added new definition to the term "resilience". The COVID pest has thrown many a challenge to those who play such a vital role in our community, be it as employers or suppliers of the vital goods and services that support our lifestyles. On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the Leader was proud to be able to play a part in highlighting the strength of our business community, via its annual Business Awards program. Though a cliche it may be, I feel it important to personally acknowledge the hard work of finalists in all categories and declare each most worthy of the top gong. For the record, Waratah Private Hospital was declared the St George Business of the Year. Fincare Accounting was named Sutherland Shire Business of the Year. An awards winners feature will appear in the February 16 print edition of the Leader. In other news this week ... Eva Kolimar celebrate the end of an era as Andrew Yiasemides prepares to close the pumps at his petrol station on Bay Street at Brighton-Le-Sands. Murray Trembath writes of Westfield Miranda's plan for new family entertainment centre next to its rooftop cinemas and restaurants. Jim Gainsford details a plan to transform the former Westpac Bank in Ramsgate into a veterinary hospital. Murray relays Sutherland Shire Environment Centre's announcement of a series of six tours of local birdlife planned to take place this year. Eva celebrates a Keep Australia Beautiful Young Legend Award for Connells Point teen Vaughn Arambatzis. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.