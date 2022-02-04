Funding helps River Canoe Club to make a clean sweep of Cooks River litter

latest-news,

The River Canoe Club of NSW and Cooks River Alliance (CRA) have received a $100,000 NSW Government Grant to target litter hot spots on the local waterway. The grant will support the Cooks River Litter Prevention Strategy Establishment Project. Last year the canoe club and the CRA launched their litter strategy aimed at cleaning up litter along the river. The strategy relies on members of the canoe club for data measurement, collection and reporting of litter, and establishes litter reduction targets meeting Environmental Protection Agency of NSW (EPA NSW) standards. The River Canoe Club of NSW is located on the banks of the Cooks River at Tempe and regularly cleans up the river by organising the Mullets Monthly Clean-up and the Annual Paddle Against Plastic. The Georges River Combined Councils Committee (Georges Riverkeeper) has also received a $60,000 NSW Government grant to develop the Georges River Catchment Litter Prevention Strategy. They are two of 35 litter prevention projects across the State sharing in $1.8 million of NSW Government funding as part of the Litter Prevention Grants Program. NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said the reduction program is part of the Waste Less Recycle More initiative that has already achieved a 43 per cent reduction in litter statewide since it started in 2013. "This year's recipients build upon that success, with funding going to innovative local initiatives including 'swap and go takeaway' container schemes, education campaigns and cigarette butt litter bins." Previous projects include the Cooks River Alliance, which joined forces with the River Canoe Club of NSW to collaborate with school, council, business and community groups to create a long-term litter reduction plan for the Cooks River. "Overall, grant-funded projects have achieved average litter reduction at the targeted areas by 70 per cent," Mr Griffin said. The Litter Prevention Grants Program supports litter targets in the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041. The Strategy includes targets to reduce plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025, and 60 per cent of all litter items by 2030.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/ddea4b61-75c8-4ab1-b0a2-ee5a15bc5f89.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg