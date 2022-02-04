Great Southern Nights returns

latest-news,

The celebration of live music, Great Southern Nights is returning to St George and Sutherland Shire. The three-week program of live music will run from March 18 to April 10. The aim is to get people out to experience the joy of live music again. Overall, 1,000 gigs will take place in venues across NSW showcasing established, emerging and local Australian performers. Artists taking part include Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk and The Veronicas. Great Southern Nights is being presented by Destination NSW and Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). Minister for Tourism and Sport, Stuart Ayres said Great Southern Nights will be a celebration of live music that will stimulate the NSW visitor economy. "This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues and drive visitation to large parts of regional NSW that have done it tough over the past few years," he said. Local venues and dates confirmed for Great Southern Nights are: Cronulla RSL: Fergus James, March 25 at 8.30pm. The Radiators, April 2 at 8.30pm. Endless Summer, April 9 at 8pm. Hurstville Entertainment Centre: The Wolfe Brothers, Colorblind Craig, March 27 at 7.30pm. D'arcy Spill, Little Green, April 7 at 7.30pm. Shannon Noll, April 8 at 7.30pm. Northies Cronulla: 15 Grams, March 26 at 8pm. Tay-G, Zeek and Edgar, April 2, 8pm. Indigo Starlight, April 9 at 8pm. The Brass Monkey, Cronulla: William Crighton, March 24 at 8pm. Ray Beadle, April 9 at 8pm. Luke O'Shea and Amber Lawrence, April 10 at 2pm. To see the full line-up and book tickets, visit the gig guide at www.greatsouthernnights.com.au

