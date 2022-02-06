community, petstock engadine

An annual pet adoption campaign has kicked off. Throughout February, PETstock Engadine's National Pet Adoption Month aims to shine a light on pets most in need in 2022. The initiative is led by PETstock Assist, which helps change the lives of rescue pets in need of a permanent or temporary home, and of people eagerly awaiting their perfect match. Each year 80,000 urban stray cats are killed but PetRescue stated that killing cats had the opposite effect, as the remaining cats produce larger, healthier litters due to less competition for food sources. PETstock Assist's Charity and Events Lead, Jessica Curtis, said it was important to review trends to break the cycle of pet homelessness in Australia. "The pet adoption landscape changes rapidly, and this year we're seeing more cats available for adoption compared to other animals, closely followed by large dogs and bonded pairs - animals that have entered rescue together and need to be adopted together," she said. People are encouraged to head into the PETstock store on March 19 to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering.

