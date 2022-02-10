community, st george hospital, sutherland hospital, mortdale chapter order of the eastern star

The last cups of tea were poured and the final deck of cards was dealt at one of Mortdale longest-standing community groups. With a 93-year history, it is the end of the Mortdale Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, a social hub whose sole purpose was to support charities through social interaction. The chapter has a long history, which dates back to 1928. Its final meeting was held on January 24, 2022. Through its balls, fetes, card nights, lunches and dances, members have raised money for the community, while maintaining its hall at Mortdale. But ageing and declining membership meant the group was on its last legs. What ceased in existence marked the start of a brighter future for organisations it supports. Selling the hall meant $1.7 million could be distributed to 40 charities, with $10,000 to $250,000 being handed out. Carinya School, Orana, Morris Children's Fund, One Meal Makes a Difference and Engadine Rural Fire Service were among the recipients. The largest donations were given to St George and Sutherland hospitals, which received half a million dollars. Worthy Matron of the chapter, Jeanette Farrant, said although it was disappointing that COVID-19 affected operations, many organisations were helped. Mrs Farrant's grandmother was one of the original founders of the Mortdale chapter. "We had 24 members when we closed but only 13 were active. Some were very long-standing members, the oldest being close on 100 years of age," she said. "It provided mutual enjoyment in the company of others. "But we could see the writing on the wall. We wanted to close before there was nobody left so we could go out with our heads held high. "Hospitals are a very important part of our area. This is where our members live and we have all had personal experiences with the hospitals, so we wanted to give them the largest donations." St George Hospital was able to buy a spinal table for operating theatres, an ultrasound system for its emergency department and cancer care wards. The spinal table is used for neurosurgery spinal procedures, which will assist in elective and trauma spinal fusions. Sutherland Hospital purchased a cardiac monitoring system for patients in coronary care. The hall will continue to serve as a meeting place for the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9bec203e-5189-4528-8247-107f11d434f8.JPG/r0_324_4896_3090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg