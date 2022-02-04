latest-news, app, Royal National Park, entry fee, Park'nPay app, Georges River National Park, Kamay Botany Bay National Park

Visitors to the Royal, Georges River and Kamay Botany Bay national parks will soon be able to pay their entry fee by using an app on their mobile phone. The Park'nPay app will also be available for several other national parks in NSW, including Blue Mountains, Kosciusko and Cape Byron. The app was introduced in 2019 and is used for parking in several council areas. Motorists can also find real-time parking availability for Transport for NSW commuter car parks, locations of EV charging stations and more than 18,000 private driveways to rent. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said, "The technology is a game changer and gives drivers the power to easily pay and top up for parking from their phones in a few simple clicks". Environment Minister James Griffin said, as NSW reopened and people were free to travel, it was the perfect time to visit the state's national parks. "Through the Park'nPay app, users can see the national park highlighted in blue, which indicates the area that the fee covers," he said. For more information on where the technology can be used, including which national parks, visit: https://parknpay.nsw.gov.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/6e90887c-3914-4a8d-ac46-8a3540c9912f.jpg/r3_543_5313_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg