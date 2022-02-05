Setting the the bar high in Hurstville

latest-news,

Club Central has set the bar high in Hurstville with the opening of its new Above 8 rooftop restaurant. Above 8 is the crowning glory of Club Central's multi-million refurbishment and sits atop of the new 124-room Travelodge Hotel, the first international hotel chain to open in the Hurstville CBD. Above 8 completes the club's refurbishment and launches it in a new direction. The new three-star Travelodge was developed by the club and is operated by TFE Hotels and is designed to capture the convention and leisure market with quality, affordable accommodation 20 minutes by fast train from the city. Club Central chief executive officer, Paul Richardson said the refurbished and expanded club combined with the new Travelodge are offering something Hurstville has never had before. "We are delivering world-class facilities to Hurstville," Mr Richardson said. The Above 8 rooftop bar and lounge is on level-nine of the Travelodge and has sweeping 180 degree views of the Sydney skyline from the Royal National Park in the south and across Botany Bay to the city. The restaurant offers a share-style menu including woodfire pizza and has a cocktail list created specifically for the club. There is a wine list with Australian and international wines, beers and spirits. Local suppliers are supported including The Sunday Road Brewery at Kirrawee. Above 8 currently seats 134 combined indoors and on its outdoor terrace. "Hurstville sits atop a hill and the views here are paramount," Mr Richardson said. "The floor to ceiling windows has been designed to take full advantage of the high position." The Club Central upgrade also includes the Stone Bar and Lounge, finished in 2020 with a new gaming floor and al fresco area. The new Central Cucina bistro offers a menu with French and Italian influences prepared by Club Central's new in-house chefs. A feature of the menu allows diners to pick the fresh ingredients for their pasta sauce which is made while they wait. Central Cucina has two pastry chefs who make new variations on the classic French eclair fresh every day. There is also a banquet menu and a popular Sunday roast. The club's popular Imperial Dynasty and the NIJI Sushi bar are also open. Level three of Club Central features an expanded function centre. Now called Southern Sydney Event Centre it has a 600-seat auditorium that can be reconfigured into five separate rooms, and has a dedicated function centre kitchen. Located from Sydney Airport the same distance as the Sydney CBD, Club Central hopes to capture its share of the lucrative conventions market. The function centre will go hand-in-hand with the new three-Star Travelodge which had a soft opening last month. The hotel's amenities and the club's offerings will attract both business and leisure travellers. It will have the ability to stage large corporate gatherings and meetings, as well as host travellers visiting the Royal National Park, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, the nearby hospital precinct and Westfield Shopping Centre. "The new club is not only for members but for everyone," Mr Richardson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/25870c79-f380-4c07-a284-114ed34fe27d.JPG/r0_364_4896_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg