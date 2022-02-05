comment,

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a Happy Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year is an important and exciting time in the St George region. It is a time for family, generosity and celebration. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, I held the 3rd Annual Kogarah Lunar New Year Card Competition. We welcomed more than 300 fantastic entries from across the electorate. The judges had a very difficult time choosing between many beautiful works of art. The two winning artworks were bright and colourful and captured the vibrancy, excitement and sense of hope that the Lunar New Year represents. The junior category winner was Hannah Xin from the Creative Arts Education Academy, Hurstville. The winner of the senior category was Lynn Wang from i Arts Studio. I also joined local art students to draw calligraphy together at the Inkwell Art Studio in Hurstville to celebrate the Lunar New Year. I tried my hand at calligraphy for the first time under the careful guidance of calligraphy teacher Bella. I used a Chinese pen brush to draw the Chinese calligraphy 'Fu' which means fortune on a square red banner. After a difficult 2021, I hope 2022 brings about a change in fortunes. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. The Tiger represents bravery, confidence and strength. May the year of the Tiger bring you good health, good luck and prosperity!

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Happy Lunar New Year!