People with disabilities or mental health conditions, as well as those who support them, are invited to contribute to the Sutherland Shire Disability Inclusion Action Plan. Sutherland Shire Council is preparing the plan, which will encourage more accessible infrastructure and services and celebrate diversity. Residents are invited to participate in two online events: Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the forums would allow residents to voice their experiences and provide feedback on enhancing liveability, improving access to meaningful employment and promoting inclusion for people with disability. "This feedback will ensure the Disability Inclusion Action Plan reflects issues that are important to people with disability and those who are key support roles," he said. "Council thanks those who have already contributed to the development of this plan by providing feedback in the Access and Inclusion Survey 2021, or by attending a recent online focus group or consultation." Book online for one or both events at: http://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/2022-26DIAP For further inquiries or for assistance to book, call the council's Communities team on 9710 0422 or email communities@ssc.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/fdde3919-c3d4-4752-aed0-f4f3d9a4219c.jpg/r7_112_2954_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg