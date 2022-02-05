Your say: 20km/h speed limit suggested for Hacking

latest-news,

I am a long time resident of Lilli Pilli (in excess of 50 years), and an observer of the pristine condition of the Hacking River. The unfortunate accident over the Christmas break at Burraneer Bay where one person lost his life, causes me to write. The length of the Hacking River to Audley is about nine kilometres. It is usually busy with lots of pleasure craft. There are big boats, slow boats, kayakers, paddlers, swimmers, fisherpersons, in the mix. Of late there appears to be an increasing number of very fast craft, which put at risk slower water craft, particularly canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, swimmers, fisherpersons in small boats etc. Some of the very fast craft appear to be training for the annual Bridge to Bridge race on the Hawkesbury River. Their speed is unconscionable. The accident at Christmas is a matter for police and Coroner. [Leaving that aside], the time has arrived where speed restrictions need to be addressed for the length of the river. Nine kilometres in length, Bass and Flinders Point to Audley, does not compare with the length of the Hawkesbury, the Georges, or Port Jackson rivers, where speed might be an option if travelling any distance. If speed is a requirement by any user, one could suggest the openness of Bate Bay. Might one suggest a speed for most of the length of the Hacking River be restricted to 20 km/h or lower. This should protect the vulnerable, particularly the kayakers and paddle boarders, canoeists, swimmers, fisherpersons in small craft etc, but allow the large pleasure craft a speed which will reach the furthest point, Audley within 30 minutes. Name supplied Editor's note: A speed limit of 8 knots applies upstream from Point Danger, opposite Grays Point, the maritime authority advises. Please email: leaderletters@theleader.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/8781721d-a1f6-4870-906b-5b630cd786a4.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Your say: 20km/h speed limit suggested for Hacking