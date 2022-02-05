latest-news,

A BIG thank you to Sutherland Shire Council for such a fantastic program of Australia Day events. We had a great day at Sutherland pool with the DJ playing Aussie hits all day. Then a lovely evening at Como with music by talented locals, fabulous lights and the most wonderful light projection on the rock of the history of Como. Please do this again next year, and would you consider keeping the festoon string lights and the white lights up the Moreton Bay fig trees as a permanent addition to the park? Emma Smith, Oyster Bay Most mornings, with many others I walk along the Esplanade. The last two mornings I have had the good fortune not to be injured by bicycle riders moving at considerable speed, weaving through the pedestrians. On the first occasion, two young lads doubling on a push bike, each holding a surfboard, I noticed them just in time to step aside preventing being impaled by a one of the very pointed boards. On the second occasion, two riders whom I estimate would be in their 30s came charging though the crowd at speed passing within a few centimetres of pedestrians. Lately, these types of incidents seem to be happening more frequently. I have no idea how many accidents between riders and pedestrians have occurred in this area but if these careless actions by a few are allowed to continue it is only a matter of time until serious injury or worse, a fatality occurs. The Esplanade is truly a shire treasure, it shouldn't be a place where one puts their personal safety at risk when using it. Robert Walker, Caringbah South I am appalled at the number of nasty letters the Leader publishes about Scott Morrison. It is almost like mass hysteria - one starts and they are all out baying for his blood. As a swinging voter, I don't mind who is in charge as long as they can run the country well and at the moment, Morrison is the best bet. It is unfair the way people malign him. No prime minister has had to cope with a pandemic - it must be difficult to keep going in the face of all this antagonism. Yes, he HAS made mistakes, but like us all he is only a human being. We are being told to be kind to each other in these torrid times so give the guy a fair go (isn't that the Australian expression?) Shirley (full name supplied), Cronulla It is now very clear how little the Liberal Party cares about the locals having a voice in the federal seat of Hughes. This week it became clear that the Liberal Party intend to parachute in a candidate who lives on Sydney's Northern Beaches to be the preferred candidate for this seat. This captain's pick candidate has no knowledge, historic link to the electorate, or interest in the residents of Hughes, but this action indicates the complete and utter disdain and disrespect the Liberal Party has for its own local candidates and to the good folk of the area. Instead, it intends to reward a conservative right wing candidate that suits the party on factional grounds, not a person that has any interest in being a representative of the people of Hughes. It is also likely that the Liberal Party members who have had their candidacy overlooked will deny assistance to this blow-in during his campaigning and on Election Day. It is now up to the people of Hughes to put the LNP where the Liberals put the people of Hughes. Mark Berg, Caringbah South It is interesting that the supermarkets will be fined for trolleys left in the community. So who will actually pay for the fine? It will be anyone that buys groceries - the cost will be passed on through higher grocery prices. How about we focus on the root cause, shoppers stealing trolleys and dumping them. They are littering and stealing. Why should we pay for their laziness through higher grocery prices. The law should focus on the individuals dumping the trolley and be charging them $660, you won't see many trolleys then. SUBHEAD All this new law does is try to encourage the supermarket to clean up after others quicker, it doesn't do anything to stop the problem occurring in the first place. If someone wants to take one and the supermarket is ok with that, then they should take it back. Bill Wright, Caringbah

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/1bbb2d68-732e-40d1-9e77-ce4ce2fa9d29.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Your say: Leader readers have their say on subjects ranging from Australia Day events to Liberals' turmoil in Hughes and 'near-misses' on the Esplanade