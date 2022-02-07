latest-news,

There were no real surprises with the 35th running of Cronulla Triathlon Club's annual Richie Walker Aquathlon on Saturday, except there was a chance with the identical Schofield brothers finishing second and third in the men's wearing similar retro outfits. It was Cronulla's Nathan Breen and Matilda Offord, the 2021 winners, who went back-to-back, claiming the Richie Walker crown for 2022. The now five-time winner Breen has been busy, running in last week's Elzy Wellings 1000 and also finishing third in the inaugural International 2km Surf Lifesaving Beach Run Challenge on Australia Day. "I am doing work with a running focus at the moment," Breen said "I'm focused on the track, but I will still do a couple of Tri's later in the year and still do some beach running with Jock Campbell." The 24-year old-Breen came out of the swim leg in a big group behind Cronulla SLSC member Jack Robertson and always looked like the man to beat. Melinda Offord was told by race commentator Pete Murray that she cant leave the Shire now she has won this race twice, but the former Cronulla swimmer who now competes for the Hills club said its always a good race when you come out of the water first. " The run is actually a cross country course,and its very tight so you have to work hard to keep your lead" Offord wasn't headed the whole race comfortably beating home the second placed Maria Poblete. Now in its third decade, this race is dedicated to the memory of Richie Walker, a promising Cronulla Triathlon Club member who tragically and suddenly passed away due to a heart attack during a race in Tamworth. All the profits are donated in Richie's name to The Heart Foundation assisting their research into the causes and cures of heart disease and over $100,000 has been donated through the RWA. The 1000m swim leg is in Gunnamatta Bay, starting on the shoreline of the bay beside the swimming baths and the run is cross country style, all within the boundaries of Gunnamatta Park. The event also hosted the Sean Maroney Cup - an award that goes to the first male and female finisher that has been a First Responder.

