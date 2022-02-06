latest-news,

Georges River Council is preparing a new 10-year vision for Oatley Park. Members of the public are invited to participate in a survey to guide new uses, planning and management of the Park so it can cater to the changing demands of our community for the next 10 years. "We are seeking feedback from the community to inform the preparation of a new Plan of Management and Master Plan for Oatley Park," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said. "Oatley Park has a strong natural heritage with diverse native habitats. It has a range of recreational attractions that cater for diverse groups from across Sydney. "The community involvement in developing the draft Plans will ensure this Park remains a popular spot for local residents and visitors. "Many people from Georges River and from broader Sydney visit this important regional park regularly and have an important role to play in the development of the Plans," he said. In addition to the survey, a webinar will be hosted on Wednesday 16 February at 6pm to ensure all park users have the opportunity to ask questions and have their say about the future of Oatley Park. All submissions gathered from the community consultation will inform and help shape the development of the draft Plan of Management and Master Plan. Consultation is open until 28 February, 2022, for more information please visit the council website: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/oatley-park-plan

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/4d1d6d7a-b071-4789-8383-77a1ee79ac33.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New 10-year plan for Oatley Park