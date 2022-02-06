comment,

Will they ever finish the King Georges Rd widening? First mooted in the late 1950's, the final part of the widening has been stretched into eternity as money flows to all other parts of Sydney. Just received yet another glossy brochure re-announcing and promoting the expenditure of public funds by the generous local member, but with the finish date for that 600m's pushed out yet again to late 2024. Another two years for such a small stretch of road. No mention of the rest of the widening to South Hurstville, which really is the critical pinchpoint. All that appears to happen is colourful announcements to make it appear they are investing in local infrastructure, with little work on the ground. Elections around? Unless it's another tollroad built, the local community is continually ignored. Initial announcement in 2017 for this section - https://www.theleader.com.au/story/4760099/king-georges-road-widening-mystery/ Andrew Giunta, Penshurst

Your Say: King Georges Road widening, the never-ending story