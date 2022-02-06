latest-news,

Parents who home schooled their children during the pandemic can redeem state government "thank you" vouchers totalling $250 in value from tomorrow (Monday February 7). The Parents NSW program provides eligible families with five $50 vouchers, which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. To apply, you must have provided learning from home during 2021 for a school-aged child aged 4.5 to 18 years in 2021. The 5 x $50 Parents NSW Vouchers can be used: Premier Dominic Perrottet said the program was a big win for households and would help ease the cost of living for busy parents. "This is all about thanking parents for their home schooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses," he said. "Parents have persevered and balanced a variety of challenges as a result of home learning, and we are grateful for their hard work and sacrifices. "This will also put downward pressure on the cost of living by helping families across the State get out and enjoy the best our State has to offer while leaving them with more money in their back-pocket to spend on the everyday essentials." In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from February 21. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine & Discover NSW infrastructure. "These vouchers are a double win - they encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our State, while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic," Mr Perrottet said. Treasurer Matt Kean said the vouchers form part of the NSW Government's $2.8 billion COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy announced in October and come on the back of the more the $1 billion COVID business support package recently announced. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said households would be able to apply for both programs via Service NSW. "Applying is easy and can be done quickly via your Service NSW app, the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance," Mr Dominello said. "It only takes a few seconds to scan the vouchers and reap the rewards. We've made the process as simple as possible so families can enjoy a much earned holiday or a visit to a discover venue." Parents NSW vouchers can be combined up to the value of $250 and applied to an accommodation bill or discover experience. Customers can pool multiple Stay NSW vouchers with friends or family for the same booking at registered accommodation providers, big or small. Bookings made through third party providers such as online booking platforms and travel agents are not included in the program. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for participating accommodation providers on the easy-to-use hotel finder. For more information, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers Parents NSW vision available to download: https://vimeo.com/669061474/3aea2a1ef3

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/6cedd026-4a54-47f5-9fdf-322cbde87e2f.jpg/r0_26_499_308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg