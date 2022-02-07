latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, Alex Dore, Scott Morrison

A week after the start of the unofficial federal election campaign, the Liberal Party is still without a candidate in Hughes. Some party sources believe the situation will be resolved this week, but there is also speculation a decision will be delayed until after four state by-elections are held on Saturday, February 12. With the election due by May, most of NSW branch's state executive have been wanting to finalise candidates in remaining seats, including Hughes, but sources say Prime Minister Scott Morrison's representative, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, has strung out the process. The longer decisions are delayed, the more powerful the argument to impose candidates without a vote by branch members. Branch members in Hughes are outraged by the move to parachute in Alex Dore, a management consultant and member of the state executive, who lives in Manly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e1e7386d-f452-4583-876e-50132265efe4.jpg/r3_242_4741_2919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg