Staged return of non-urgent elective surgery

Non-urgent elective surgery requiring an overnight stay has returned to 75 per cent capacity in private hospitals. The temporary suspension in public and private hospitals from January 10 was made to ensure there was sufficient staffing and hospital bed capacity to meet the extra demands caused by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. The update was announced on February 7 and comes into effect from next week. Private hospitals would retain some capacity to assist public hospitals by taking patients if necessary and will also continue to take public patients for non-urgent elective surgery to ensure equity of access. Patients due to receive non-urgent elective surgery who have been affected by restrictions are encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they can be clinically reviewed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required. In 2020-21 the NSW Government provided an extra $458.5 million to fast-track elective surgeries.

