A mild start to the week before a burst of summer returns

A mixed bag of cloud cover and breaks of sun will make way for warmer weather this week. You could be forgiven for thinking Autumn had breezed in a little early. Despite a mild start to the working week, temperatures will climb again in the final few weeks of summer. Monday will reach a top of 25 degrees, with an expected 60 per cent chance of further rain in between sunny intervals. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing. Tuesday will be much the same but it will be on Wednesday and Thursday that will see a return to beach and short-sleeve weather. It is expected to climb to 30 degrees on Wednesday, and 31 degrees on Thursday. The UV Index predicted to reach 11 (extreme). Temperatures will drop again down to 25 degrees on Friday with a likely return to some showers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/38abe536-b107-4049-919e-1913a6722d7e.JPG/r0_276_5184_3205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg