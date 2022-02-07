latest-news, Gunnamatta Park Pavilion, cafe, kiosk, Cr Carol Provan, Sutherland Shire Council

A move to examine options for a new cafe in the Gunnamatta Park pavilion within six months was among matters actioned at the first regular meeting of the new Sutherland Shire Council last week. Deputy Mayor Carol Provan moved the motion, which received unanimous support. Cr Provan said the council should begin working on the project now, rather than wait for council staff to complete a plan of management and masterplan for the park, which began in the last council term. The plan of management was to have been completed in 2021, but is now due in 2022, and the masterplan is scheduled to follow in 2023. Cr Provan said there was an approved development application for a food and beverage facility to be established at the northern end of Gunnamatta Pavilion, and that it would be possible for it to be completed and commence operation providing it was endorsed under an approved plan of management. The motion requested council staff to assess possible options for an upgrade to the Gunnamatta Pavilion, considering the needs of all stakeholders, and the heritage status of the building and report back to council within six months on possible options. A kiosk-cafe in the pavilion closed many years ago. In 2018, the Department of Lands refused to allow an expanded restaurant area and function centre in the pavilion. Residents objected to the proposal on the grounds it would have meant a loss of the community rooms and kitchen, and would have made them have to go through the restaurant operator to book the pavilion's hall. A petition gained several hundred signatures.

