latest-news,

Hydrothon is heading back to Cronulla in March to deliver the first mainland 'All Female Surf Racing Festival' Promoted by Surf Racing Australia and proudly supported by Macquarie Sports,12 of Australia's best Iron Women are coming to Cronulla Beach for an inclusive and enjoyable day for all girls aged U9-U17s. Hydrothon is also offering a free woman's performance workshop to the Mums of children taking part in their clinic. Presented by Qualified Educators and Athletes, Carla Papac and Lucita Poblete the workshop will provide female specific and evidence based information relating to the female cycle and physiology and its effect on athletic performance and health. Hydrothon Cronulla Beach (March 13) is open to girls from U9-U17 and includes- An Exhibition Race- Age Group Racing with one Iron Women racing with you- Tribal Relays- Education on Goal Setting, Nutrition and Carnival prep. To enter the event :Hydrothon.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/abe560be-eda7-4fd9-a5e9-a44449c09e64.jpg/r0_328_3543_2330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg