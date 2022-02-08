latest-news, Australia Day concert, fireworks, Cronulla, Mayor Pesce

Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says the council's Australia Day program this year was a success, but he is keen to see the Cronulla concert and fireworks return in 2023. The Cronulla event has not been held for the last two years due to the pandemic. "I have had a lot of people ask if we will be bringing it back, and I think that would be nice," Cr Pesce said. "At the same time, I think we could run some of the smaller community events across the shire at other times of the year." This year's program included pop-up concerts and roving performers, movies under the stars, light displays in parks, family days with live DJs at council leisure centres. Cr Pesce said he attended several of the events and was impressed by the turnout and enjoyment. "Our community likes to get out and that's why I think we could do more of this type of thing throughout the year," he said. "We will look at options after a review of this year's Australian Day events."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/8e4700e7-9f4e-48e2-9372-c89f46c55681.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg