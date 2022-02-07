Man hit by truck at Rockdale

latest-news,

A man was injured on Monday when he was hit by a garbage truck at Rockdale. Just after midday, the pedestrian was struck on West Botany Street. Three emergency crews including a specialist medical team were sent to scene. Paramedics treated the man, believed to be in his 20s, with minor injuries to his head, arms and legs. He was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. NSW Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachanh said the pedestrian was fortunate not have sustained more serious injuries. "The patient was treated for multiple cuts and abrasions to his legs, head and arms," he said. "He was extremely fortunate to have only suffered minor injuries, any incident involving a truck and a pedestrian has the potential to be disastrous." "This is a timely reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to be alert on the roads - look up and look out for each other."

